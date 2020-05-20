One More Nice Day Before Storms Return!

Highs Wednesday will climb to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase late in the day. Storms will develop along the dryline in the panhandle and push into west-central and southwestern Oklahoma Wednesday evening. Storms will weaken as they move across central and southern Oklahoma through early Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday, mainly in the morning. Storms will develop in the panhandle and move into northwestern Oklahoma through the evening, a few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Scattered showers and storms will continue through early Friday.

Our best rain chance will be Sunday through the first half of Memorial Day. Heavy rain, especially in eastern Oklahoma, could result in localized flooding. Temperatures will stay below normal for most of next week. Stay tuned for the latest!