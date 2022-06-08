A few showers are possible tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Storms are possible Thursday night through Friday morning with severe weather and flooding possible. The storms exit early Friday and then we will dry out for a long time. An upper level ridge takes over and highs will jump to the mid 90s next week with a heat index well into the 100s.

