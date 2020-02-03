One more warm day before temperatures take a drastic drop

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

We have one more day of warm temperatures before arctic air moves into our state! Afternoon temperatures will range from the 40s northwest to the mid to upper 70s in central and southern Oklahoma as a cold front sweeps across the state. A few showers are possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s northwest to the low 40s southeast. Wind chills will drop to the teens with a strong north wind. Drizzle or freezing drizzle will be possible tomorrow morning but little impact is expected on the roads. Highs tomorrow will climb to the mid to upper 30s under cloudy skies with wind chills in the 40s. Areas of drizzle will be possible throughout the day. Light snow or flurries will be possible in northwestern Oklahoma.

Our winter storm arrives Tuesday overnight through Wednesday afternoon. Snow will move into southwestern Oklahoma Tuesday night and spread northeast across the state. Snow moves into the Metro by early Wednesday and could last through the afternoon. Models are showing the highest snow totals in southern Oklahoma but this could change…stay tuned for updates! Wind chills will drop to the single digits Wednesday morning and stay in the teens throughout the day. Incredibly, temperatures will rebound to the 50s by the weekend!