One more warm day on the way before cooler temps and rain arrive

Tonight, lows will be even more mild, only falling to near 50 degrees with breezy southerly winds.

Sunday will feature very warm temps, but also dry conditions mated with a lot of wind. This will increase fire concerns, especially in western Oklahoma. We will see mid 70s Sunday. Highs in southwestern Oklahoma could top into the low 80s.

While we will see a cool-down into next work week, it will not be a huge temperature plunge! Highs will head to the upper 50s. Along with the cooler weather, we will be dodging a few raindrops Monday night through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Saturday

72° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Sunday

75° / 46°
Mostly sunny and windy
Monday

58° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Tuesday

57° / 38°
Showers
Wednesday

60° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Thursday

62° / 39°
Mostly sunny
Friday

60° / 43°
Mostly sunny
Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
58°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
58°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
57°

57°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
57°

56°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
56°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
55°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
55°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
55°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

58°

9 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
58°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

