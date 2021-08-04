Only A Few More Days of Below Normal Temperatures!

Highs will climb to the upper 80s under hazy, mostly sunny skies. Isolated showers and storms will develop across southern, eastern and portions of central Oklahoma. The panhandle will have showers and storms as well. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be hazy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop, especially for eastern Oklahoma. A few could be strong.

The heat dome approaches Friday and highs will climb to the low to mid 90s. As the heat dome strengthens and moves overhead, temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 90s next week.