With the ongoing drought and weekly wildfires, we could use rain, however spots that see the much needed water are also under the gun for severe storms.

Look for much more mild air Saturday night with lows in the low 60s.

There is a slight chance for storms Sunday afternoon and evening. If storms are able to form, they will be severe.

After a cooler and calm day Monday, severe storm chances really come up Tuesday. Western Oklahoma will have extreme fire danger with the best chance of severe weather in central and eastern Oklahoma.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett