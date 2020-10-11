Our next cold front arrives overnight tonight reaching OKC just after midnight. It’s another dry, windy front!

Good evening folks! It sure felt like Summer today with temps surging into the 90s in many places along and west of I 35. Temps hit 100 or hotter across portions of far western and southwestern OK on Sunday. However, our next cold front moves across the state tonight. The front should reach OKC just after midnight and then be out of the state by 7 AM Monday. Once again it’s a dry, windy front with no rainfall at all for central and western OK. Strong northwest winds behind the front will bring down cooler air for a couple of days but nothing that cold. Several more fronts are expected to sweep across Oklahoma in the coming days with this west northwest jet stream flow. You can expect temps to go up and down but no significant rainfall is showing with these fronts yet. The fronts will enhance fire danger threats and increasing drought conditions. Jon Slater

