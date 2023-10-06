Our next cold front sweeps into Oklahoma from north to south this afternoon. The front comes thru dry but you can expect increasing north winds and falling temps into the 60s from north to south later this afternoon! Notice the winds increase early afternoon as front moves in! So light winds this morning becoming north strong and gusty this afternoon / evening. Temps will fall into the 50s this evening with gusty north winds so bundle up for Friday night football!

