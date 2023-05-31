It’s an amazing weather pattern turnaround! Another storm system coming in as we go thru this weekend into next week. More showers and t’storms with heavy rainfall and some severe weather possible as well. Flooding could become an issue especially across western OK and the Panhandles! Yes, the same areas still under a significant drought! Please stay tuned to the weather folks!
