A strong cold front and then upper storm system is approaching Oklahoma and will impact the state the next few days. Showers and t’storms in the forecast across southeastern OK this evening and tonight with a Slight Risk for severe weather. Then a strong cold front sweeps in Monday night with falling temps and strong north winds Tuesday. Waves of frozen precipitation seem likely across central and eastern OK Wednesday into Thursday morning as the upper storm trough moves east.. Right now it looks like freezing rain and sleet will be the most likely type of wintry precipitation central and eastern OK ending early Thursday. With temperatures well below freezing slick and hazardous roads could develop especially on elevated surfaces Wednesday into Thursday. Also, strong north winds will drop wind chills into the dangerous category. Not expecting huge precipitation totals but it doesn’t take much to cause icy and slick roads! Please stay tuned to the very latest weather updates.

