We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the upper-50’s and low 60’s this afternoon.

It will be windy with southerly gusts from 20-30 mph.

Our record-breaking warm December will continue as we head into Christmas.

We could see highs in the 80’s on Christmas Eve and 70’s on Christmas Day.

We’ll stay dry as we head into next week.

Our next chance of rain won’t move in until middle next week.