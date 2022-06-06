Severe storms are possible overnight, mainly for northwestern Oklahoma. A storm complex will drop southeast across the state through early Tuesday. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Up to golf ball size hail is possible as well. Lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be hot and humid in the mid 80s with a heat index in the low to mid 90s. An isolated afternoon storm is possible. Another storm complex will move into northwestern Oklahoma Tuesday evening and move southeast through early Wednesday. More widespread showers and storms are possible with some severe weather. Another storm complex is possible Wednesday night and Thursday night. An upper level ridge will shut-down storm chances Friday and sizzling temperatures return next week in the mid 90s!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction