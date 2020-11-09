Overnight Front, Not Much Rain Expected

Monday will be warm and windy with highs in the mid 70s and a south wind around 20 mph. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day. Storms may develop along a dryline this evening in western Oklahoma. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Lows will drop to the 30s northwest to the upper 60s southeast. Scattered showers and storms will develop overnight but not much rain is expected. Most locations will have less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Dry air will follow the front and rapidly clear skies from west to east. Tuesday will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler with gradually decreasing winds. Our next system arrives Friday, bringing storm chances through early Saturday.