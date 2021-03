While cool temps will temper severe weather chances and keep the strong storms south and east, rain will overtake central Oklahoma Wednesday night. Look for lows in the middle 40s.

Rain continues Thursday morning before heading east. Clouds will try to clear later on with cool highs in the upper 50s.

Beautiful, but windy weather will be here Friday and into the weekend with 60s and low 70s.

The next chance for rain arrives early next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett