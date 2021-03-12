Overnight storms bring flood threat, severe storms likely again Saturday

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday evening into the overnight hours bringing a lot of rain and flooding. A Flood Watch is out for central and northern Oklahoma tonight into early Saturday morning. Remember: turn around, don’t drown!

Saturday will be cloudy and muggy with rain ending in the morning. After a relatively dry midday, afternoon storms will once again enter western Oklahoma. Some of the storms will be severe with large hail being the main threat.

Expect rain to end early Sunday morning with windy conditions all day long, and dry weather to follow.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett