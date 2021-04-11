Pack the umbrella, a rainy, cool week is set to arrive in Oklahoma

After a nice Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s, a big change comes tonight.

Look for a cold front this evening that will swing through dry. Winds will turn northerly statewide by Monday morning. Look for more clouds overnight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for PM showers. Highs both days will be in the low 60s.

The best chance for rain appears to arrive Friday and Saturday.

Finally, warmer weather arrives the beginning of the next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett