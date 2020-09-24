Patchy fog central and east, dry western Oklahoma to see heightened fire danger

Expect cool and clearing conditions tonight with lows heading to the upper 50s. With clear skies and a bit of moisture remaining, a couple patchy foggy spots can be expected.

Friday, mostly sunny conditions will return boosting afternoon temps to the middle 80s.

Warmer and dry weather will lead us into the weekend with mid to upper 80s before a weak front arrives Sunday, followed by a another one Friday. Sunday’s front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms in the evening to Monday morning. Fridays front will bring 60s and 70s by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett