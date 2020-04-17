Patchy Frost Early Saturday, Weekend Rain Chances

Friday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the mid 50s with a strong north wind and mostly cloudy skies. As skies clear and winds decrease Friday night, lows will drop to near freezing in northern Oklahoma and the mid 30s for central Oklahoma. Patchy frost is possible. Make sure to bring in plants or cover them up. Thankfully, lows will be much warmer through next week. Highs this weekend will climb to the mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in southern Oklahoma Saturday. Isolated storms are possible for central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night, sparking scattered showers through early Sunday.

Our next big system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a chance of severe weather. Temperatures will be warmer in the 70s. Stay tuned for the latest!