Pesky low brings rounds of storms through early week

An area of low pressure will be slowly moving through the state bringing a few rounds of storms.

Saturday night, look for a few isolated showers/rumbles of thunder to remain after dark. Overall coverage will be quite low. Look for patchy fog as lows head to the mid 60s.

More storms will be possible Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong, mainly south. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain chances will head down Monday and Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday. As skies clear, temps will near 90.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett