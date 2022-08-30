Watching the tropics! Planning a vacation somewhere warm and tropical? So far it’s been a very quiet season but this time of year things can get active very quickly and it only takes one storm! Watching an area of disturbed weather way out in the Atlantic. Latest data takes anything that forms there west northwest and then recurves it north staying east of the United States. However, nothing has formed yet so the forecast is very very iffy. Stay tuned.

