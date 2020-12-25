Pleasant and Sunny Weekend

Merry Christmas! Temperatures will climb above normal this afternoon in the upper 50s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. A strong south wind returns Saturday and fire danger will increase. Temperatures will climb more than 10 degrees above normal in the low 60s. A dry cold front sweeps across the state early Sunday, bringing north winds and cooler highs in the 50s.

Our next storm system arrives late Monday and exits early Wednesday. Models have pulled back on the cold air and as a result, the system will primarily bring rain and storms. Another system arrives New Year’s Day with the potential for snow. Stay tuned for the latest!