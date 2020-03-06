Pleasant Friday, Mild and Windy Weekend

Winds will stay light Friday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Friday night will be clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a breezy south wind and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

As our next system approaches, winds will increase Sunday to 20 mph out of the south. Clouds will increase as well. Light rain will move into western Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and into central Oklahoma by the evening. The rain exits Monday, followed by above normal temperatures next week!