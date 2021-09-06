Pleasant Labor Day Forecast!

Labor Day will be pleasant with sunshine, a south breeze and highs in the low 90s. Our normal high is 87 degrees. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s tonight under clear skies. Tomorrow will be sunny, hot and breezy with highs in the mid 90s. A cold front will sweep across the state Tuesday night and isolated showers and storms will be possible through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop to seasonal highs in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Enjoy, the heat returns and highs will jump to the mid 90s by Friday and last through the weekend.