A boundary will drift south today, keeping winds lighter north and stronger south. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s north to the upper 70s south. Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s tonight under cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be warm and windy with extreme fire danger west. A FIRE WATCH has been issued for western Oklahoma.

Showers and storms move through the state early Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. Eastern Oklahoma will see the highest totals. A cold front will sweep across the state early Thursday, dropping lows to the 20s and highs to the 40s and 50s! Rain chances return Friday through the weekend.