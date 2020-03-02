Pleasant Weather for Super Tuesday

Monday will be cooler in the upper 50s with a brisk northerly wind. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s under cloudy skies. Tuesday will be warmer in the low 60s under cloudy skies with lighter easterly winds. Conditions will be dry, creating pleasant weather to go out and vote Tuesday!

Our next system arrives Wednesday, grazing southern Oklahoma. Isolated showers are possible but most of the rain will stay south. Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s Thursday before a cold front sweeps across the state. This weekend will be mild in the mid 60s with isolated showers on Sunday. Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.