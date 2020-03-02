Pleasant Weather for Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday 4Cast

Super Tuesday 4Cast

Monday will be cooler in the upper 50s with a brisk northerly wind. Skies will stay mostly cloudy.  Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s under cloudy skies.  Tuesday will be warmer in the low 60s under cloudy skies with lighter easterly winds. Conditions will be dry, creating pleasant weather to go out and vote Tuesday!

Our next system arrives Wednesday, grazing southern Oklahoma. Isolated showers are possible but most of the rain will stay south. Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s Thursday before a cold front sweeps across the state.  This weekend will be mild in the mid 60s with isolated showers on Sunday. Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

57° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 57° 40°

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 65° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 44°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 40°

Friday

62° / 42°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 42°

Saturday

67° / 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 46°

Sunday

68° / 44°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 40% 68° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

