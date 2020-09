Wednesday highs will be seasonal in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with light winds. Lows will drop to the mid 60s tonight with some fog posssible. Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be slightly cooler but mild in the upper 70s. This weekend will be beautiful in the low 80s under sunny skies with light winds. Next week will stay dry and warm in the mid 80s.

