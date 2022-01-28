Get ready for a handful of nice days, all the while, another strong Winter storm will be forming, with eyes set for Oklahoma.

Look for clear skies Friday night and cool, but seasonable temps tonight as lows head well into the 20s.

Over the weekend, skies will be mostly sunny. Look for highs in the 60s Saturday through Tuesday.

With our next system knocking on the door Tuesday, we will see rain change to mix and snow Wednesday. Wednesday night into Thursday, wind chills will head toward dangerous territory, down to 0 to -15!

Some accumulation is likely, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett