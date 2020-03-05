Plenty of 70s, thunderstorms on the way as weather pattern becomes more active

Climbing out of a cool midweek, temps begin to rise today into the weekend with plenty of 70s next week.

Sunshine returns Thursday with a breezy north winds. Highs will climb above normal, in the mid 60s, a big increase over yesterday. Friday morning will be clear and cold with lows around the freezing mark. Friday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s, mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Winds and clouds will gradually increase over the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. Rain and thunderstorms move into the state Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures next week will stay well above normal with every day in or very near the 70s. More rain and thunder is possible midweek next week with severe chances remaining very low.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett