Plenty of clouds, rain, even thunder on the way

Our period of rather cloudy skies will continue with only short breaks of sun.

Wednesday night, look for cloudy skies and a few showers to end. Lows will remain fairly mild as southerly winds continue. Lows in OKC will bottom out in the upper 30s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies will a slight shower chance Thursday. Rain chances will be higher south and southwest. Highs will be warmer, despite the clouds, in the upper 50s.

After a slight cooldown Friday, 50s return with rain and even thunder this weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

49° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 49° 38°

Thursday

58° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 58° 34°

Friday

48° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 48° 37°

Saturday

55° / 44°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 55° 44°

Sunday

58° / 38°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 70% 58° 38°

Monday

46° / 26°
AM Rain
AM Rain 20% 46° 26°

Tuesday

43° / 31°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 43° 31°

