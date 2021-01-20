Plenty of clouds, rain, even thunder on the way

Our period of rather cloudy skies will continue with only short breaks of sun.

Wednesday night, look for cloudy skies and a few showers to end. Lows will remain fairly mild as southerly winds continue. Lows in OKC will bottom out in the upper 30s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies will a slight shower chance Thursday. Rain chances will be higher south and southwest. Highs will be warmer, despite the clouds, in the upper 50s.

After a slight cooldown Friday, 50s return with rain and even thunder this weekend.

