YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon man is facing 90 years in prison Tuesday after being linked to 67 alleged storage unit break-ins around Yukon.

Joseph Tucker, 36, allegedly hit two companies in Yukon, one off Vandament Avenue and Garth Brooks Boulevard and the other off Main Street and Yukon Parkway, between June 19 and July 6. Court documents said he ripped the unit doors off their tracks causing around $2,000 in damage to each one. However, those weren’t the only two places.