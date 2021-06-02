Pop up storms Thursday, more heavy rain part of the weekend

Storms that formed earlier Wednesday will continue falling apart. Skies will clear into the overnight hours allowing temps to fall into the 50s, and some isolated spots of fog.

Thursday, any fog will go away early, and sunshine will warm things into the lower 80s. More pop-up storms will form in isolated nature through the early afternoon. A few storms may be strong to borderline severe with some hail and high winds.

Friday will be dry and warm with middle 80s.

Heavier bouts of rain will return Sunday and especially Monday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett