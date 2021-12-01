Possible record-breaking warmth to end the work week. When do we dip down again?

The short answer is, we don’t!

Cold December air simply isn’t in the cards for more than a day or two for the entire extended 4cast!

Wednesday evening, look for clear skies and quickly falling temps to around 40.

The record for Thursday is 77 with Friday’s record set at 79. Both days are forecast to be near or at those temperatures! Also, only 3 days have hit 80+ degrees in OKC, so we will be watching that as well.

Slightly less warm air arrives for the weekend, however both Saturday and Sunday will near to above average.

The entire 7 day plus 4 looks to be almost completely dry!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett