Powerful Cold Front Brings Storms and Cold Air!

We will have a stark temperature contrast across the state Tuesday, ranging from the 40s and 50s behind the front to the 80s and 90s ahead of the front! Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, along and behind the cold front. A few could be strong to marginally severe with wind and hail as the main threats. Lows will plummet to the mid 30s in the panhandle with wind chills in the 20s! Western and central Oklahoma will drop to the 40s and 50s with wind chills in the 30s and 40s! Southeastern Oklahoma will stay on the other side of the stalled-out front, resulting in lows in the 70s. Cold, soaking rain continue overnight with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs tomorrow will only climb to the 40s and 50s for western and portions of central Oklahoma! Scattered, cold rain showers and drizzle will continue through early Friday. Temperatures will climb to the 80s this weekend.

