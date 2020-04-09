Powerful Cold Front on Easter, Winter Returns Next Week

Thursday will be cooler with seasonal highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay breezy out of the northeast. Lows tonight will drop nearly 10 degrees below normal in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be cool but pleasant with light easterly winds, sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Isolated, light showers are possible overnight Friday.

Highs will jump to the 70s this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, especially for western Oklahoma. A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will peak mid-day in the upper 70s and then fall to the 40s and 50s for the afternoon with isolated showers and storms. Lows will plummet to the 30s Monday morning with wind chills in the 20s! Highs Monday will only reach the mid 40s!