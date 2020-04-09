Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Powerful Cold Front on Easter, Winter Returns Next Week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Easter Forecast

Easter Forecast

Thursday will be cooler with seasonal highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.  Winds will stay breezy out of the northeast.  Lows tonight will drop nearly 10 degrees below normal in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.  Friday will be cool but pleasant with light easterly winds, sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Isolated, light showers are possible overnight Friday.

Highs will jump to the 70s this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, especially for western Oklahoma.  A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds.  A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will peak mid-day in the upper 70s and then fall to the 40s and 50s for the afternoon with isolated showers and storms. Lows will plummet to the 30s Monday morning with wind chills in the 20s!  Highs Monday will only reach the mid 40s!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

68° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 68° 52°

Friday

63° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 38°

Saturday

72° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 72° 47°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 30% 77° 58°

Monday

47° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 34°

Tuesday

43° / 34°
Showers of rain and snow early
Showers of rain and snow early 40% 43° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 56° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter