A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Thursday, sparking scattered showers and storms and bringing sharply falling temperatures. Temperatures will peak early afternoon in the 70s and then fall to the 50s by late afternoon. Showers and storms will continue overnight, mainly for the eastern half of the state. Friday morning will be windy and cold with wind chills in the 20s. Veteran’s Day will be windy, cold and cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. An isolated shower is possible.

We will have a hard freeze Saturday morning in the mid 20s under clear skies. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool in the 40s. Another storm system arrives Monday, bringing a chance for winter weather in northwestern Oklahoma…stay tuned for the latest! OKC will likely see a cold rain with highs around 40 degrees. We will slowly warm back to the 50s before another cold blast arrives late next week.