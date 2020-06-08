Powerful Dry line and cold front sweeps across Oklahoma Tuesday with no rain!. High Wind Watches and Fire Danger concerns!

High Wind Watches and Warnings up for Oklahoma Tuesday. Storm system moving east out of the Rockies will capture the tropical cyclone to our east and create lots of wind in Oklahoma! Fire Danger goes up drastically too! Strong west to northwest winds will develop by midday as a dry line and cold front sweeps across the state. Winds increasing from the west and northwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts near 60 mph possible by afternoon and early evening. Much drier air and cooler air moves in behind the fronts as well increasing the fire danger to critical levels. The winds will gradually calm down Tuesday Night into Wednesday. The good news is that most of the state gets a brief break from the high heat and humidity for a couple of days behind the cold front. However, it won’t last long as the Summer upper high comes back by next weekend and the following week. Temps back into the 90s and low 100s in our future and the drought spreads out. Jon Slater

