Powerful Front Brings High Winds and Severe Weather Friday

Friday will be warm and breezy ahead of the cold front with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Northwestern Oklahoma will stay in the 60s due to the cold front. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for western Oklahoma for strong north or northwesterly winds, gusting to 45 mph. The cold front will move through OKC at 4 or 5PM. Storms could form either overhead or just south and east of the Metro. Severe storms are possible for areas along and east of I-35. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few tornadoes are possible in eastern Oklahoma.

Winds gradually decrease and skies clear overnight. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be windy and warmer in the upper 70s. A series of storm systems will bring cool, wet weather next week with decent rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Stay tuned for the latest!