Get ready for what may be the strongest cold front in years!

Today, look for cool temps in the low 40s with some sunshine.

The weekend will be a bit warmer with temps trying to approach 50 Sunday before another Arctic blast next week. Look for 30s and low 40s up to midweek.

A massive cold front arrives Thursday bringing very strong winds and air straight from Siberia. Temps will be in the single digits. Wind chills may be below -10 Thursday and Friday before Christmas!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett