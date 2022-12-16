Get ready for what may be the strongest cold front in years!
Today, look for cool temps in the low 40s with some sunshine.
The weekend will be a bit warmer with temps trying to approach 50 Sunday before another Arctic blast next week. Look for 30s and low 40s up to midweek.
A massive cold front arrives Thursday bringing very strong winds and air straight from Siberia. Temps will be in the single digits. Wind chills may be below -10 Thursday and Friday before Christmas!
Stay tuned!
-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett