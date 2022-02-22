OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Waves of freezing rain and sleet are expected Wednesday into Thursday across Oklahoma. This storm system arrives with bitter cold temperatures as well!

So all this precipitation is falling into very cold air and will create a frozen mixture of ice and sleet across much of central and eastern Oklahoma.

The storm impacts with this system will be high to extreme including hazardous travel, potential power outages, closures and dangerous wind chill with strong north winds.

Latest data suggests the heaviest ice accumulation will occur to the east of OKC across portions of eastern OK with the OKC Metro on the northwest edge of the heavier precipitation.

Also, more sleet mixing in will cut down on ice accumulation on trees and power lines but increase the travel impacts on roads.

Bottom line it’s going to be a mess central and eastern OK starting very early Wednesday morning.

Far western and northwestern OK less precipitation and mostly light snow if anything at all.