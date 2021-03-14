Quiet weather Monday and most of Tuesday, then more strong storms return

Sunday night, expect breezy conditions to continue with mild lows in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Expect sunshine and mid to upper 60s Monday. Sunshine will be here most of the day Tuesday before a warm front and low begin to fire storms. Right now, it looks like central and northern Oklahoma have a slight chance for severe weather Tuesday evening and overnight. Hail and high winds will be the main threats with a low tornado risk.

Cooler and rainy weather continues Wednesday with dry conditions in the weekend.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett