Rain and Cool-Down on the Way!

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index in the low 100s. Winds will stay strong out of the south under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will move into northern Oklahoma overnight, a few could be strong to severe. The storms will drop south, moving into the Metro early Friday. Widely scattered showers and storms develop Friday afternoon, especially south. A few storms could be severe.

Scattered showers and storms continue all weekend with cooler highs in the low to mid 80s! Highs will stay below normal in the 80s early next week with continued storm chances through Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest!