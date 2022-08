Sunday will be hot, humid and windy with highs in the upper 90s. Isolated storms are possible Monday, starting in the morning and then more expansive in the afternoon as a cold front starts to move across the state. Scattered showers and storms Tuesday will bring a nice cool-down with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated storms continue Wednesday with below average highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will gradually climb through early next week.

