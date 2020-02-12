Rain and snow ends, Arctic chill blasts in!

After a dusting of snow north and west and a good amount of rain everywhere else, the next part of this storm system brings cold temps!

Look for a little drizzle in the OKC area with a few additional flurries north through the remainder of Wednesday afternoon. As the bulk of the system exits east, clearing skies and cold air will fill in tonight. Expect low temps to the low 20s with single digits statewide.

Thursday will be downright cold with highs in the low 30s. Wind chills will make it feel like the teens despite abundant sunshine.

Here’s the great news, with dry conditions this weekend, temps will head for the 60s and even low 70s by next Monday!