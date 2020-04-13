Rain and Snow Monday Night through Tuesday Morning!

Winter is back, Oklahoma! Highs will only climb to the mid 40s under cloudy skies. A breezy northeasterly wind will keep wind chills in the upper 30s. Scattered light showers will develop in portions of northern and western Oklahoma this afternoon. Our next system arrives overnight, bringing rain to snow across the state. Most of the snow will melt due to warm ground temperatures but light accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces. Lows will drop to near freezing Tuesday morning. Snow will transition back to rain by late morning Tuesday and then taper in the afternoon. Highs will only climb to the mid 40s.

Lows Wednesday morning will drop to the upper 20s! A south wind will bring a quick turnaround and highs will climb to near 70 by Thursday. Another front moves in early Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms.