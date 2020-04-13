Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar

Rain and Snow Monday Night through Tuesday Morning!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Snow Totals Through Early Tuesday

Snow Totals Through Early Tuesday

Winter is back, Oklahoma! Highs will only climb to the mid 40s under cloudy skies.  A breezy northeasterly wind will keep wind chills in the upper 30s. Scattered light showers will develop in portions of northern and western Oklahoma this afternoon. Our next system arrives overnight, bringing rain to snow across the state. Most of the snow will melt due to warm ground temperatures but light accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces.  Lows will drop to near freezing Tuesday morning. Snow will transition back to rain by late morning Tuesday and then taper in the afternoon. Highs will only climb to the mid 40s.

Lows Wednesday morning will drop to the upper 20s!  A south wind will bring a quick turnaround and highs will climb to near 70 by Thursday.  Another front moves in early Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

45° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 45° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 32°
Periods of rain and snow early
Periods of rain and snow early 60% 43° 32°

Wednesday

58° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 27°

Thursday

68° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 68° 40°

Friday

52° / 47°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 52° 47°

Saturday

65° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 65° 36°

Sunday

61° / 47°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 61° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

40°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

40°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
40°

38°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

36°

2 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
30%
36°

36°

3 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
40%
36°

37°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

6 AM
Snow Showers
40%
37°

36°

7 AM
Snow Showers
40%
36°

36°

8 AM
Snow Showers
50%
36°

37°

9 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
40%
37°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter