Rain moves into western Oklahoma this evening and spreads east overnight. Snow is likely in the panhandle. Rain will transition to primarily snow (some sleet as well) in northern Oklahoma Friday morning. A light winter mix could linger across far northern Oklahoma through the evening. The rest of the state will stay cloudy and cool. Isolated showers or sprinkles could return late Friday and Friday evening. We dry out this weekend with cloudy and cool conditions Saturday and warmer, sunnier conditions Sunday.

A stronger, colder system arrives Monday and Tuesday. Rain develops early Monday, moving across the state. Cold air arrives late Monday, transitioning rain to snow in northwestern Oklahoma by late afternoon. The rain/snow line will move southeast across the state with the cold front Monday night. Strong winds will follow and could result in blowing and drifting of snow in northwestern Oklahoma. Models are not in complete agreement about the track of the low – which would create a big impact on who will see snow and how much. It still seems plausible to have snow in central Oklahoma. There could be over a half of a foot of snow in our panhandle. Stay tuned for the latest!

Arctic air could arrive late next week. Long-range data suggest that the coldest air of the season (so far) could arrive next weekend. Snow would be possible as well.