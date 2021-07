OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Right now, it looks like the 4th will be mainly dry, however leading to it, more rain is likely.

Friday, expect scattered rain and storms. Some may have heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will only fall to around 70.

Saturday and Sunday will have low rain chances, mainly west with highs in the mid 80s., which is below average.

Finally, rain chances go away early next week.

Have fun and be safe!