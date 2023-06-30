Although less hot, the heat and humidity will continue Friday. Remember to check the back seat. Pets and children should NEVER be left unattended for any period of time.

The jet stream ridge will break down Friday night into Saturday allowing a cold front to swing through Oklahoma. This will bring showers and storms west late afternoon, and into much of the rest of the state overnight into early Saturday

After the rain, we will have somewhat cooler temps for everyone!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett