Rain and Storms Late Thursday Through Friday

Wednesday will be breezy and mild with highs near 70 degrees! Tonight will be clear with lows in the low to mid 40s. Thursday will be mild and windy with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will increase as our next storm system approaches. A few showers are possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Showers and storms will move into western Oklahoma Thursday evening and slide east overnight. Small hail and gusty winds will be possible with a few of the storms. Widely scattered showers and storms will continue through Friday. Friday will be cooler in the 50s. This weekend will be nice with seasonal highs in the low 60s, sunshine and increasing south winds.

