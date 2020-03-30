Breaking News
Oklahoma City Mayor orders ‘Shelter in Place’
Rain and Storms Likely Monday

Rain Monday and Monday Night

Scattered showers and storms will develop Monday. Temperatures will peak mid-day in the mid-60s and then fall to the 50s this afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the southeast.  A few storms could be strong to severe. There is a better chance for a few severe storms in western Oklahoma this evening. Golf Ball size hail and 60 mph winds will be the main threats. Heavy rain is likely overnight and localized flooding will be possible.  The rain will move out early Tuesday and skies will clear in the afternoon. Highs will only climb to the low 60s with light winds.

A warming trend will bring temperatures to the mid 70s by Thursday before a powerful front brings a cool-down and rain on Friday. Stay tuned for the latest!

Monday

65° / 52°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 65° 52°

Tuesday

61° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 61° 49°

Wednesday

68° / 47°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 68° 47°

Thursday

74° / 52°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 74° 52°

Friday

58° / 52°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 58° 52°

Saturday

59° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 59° 41°

Sunday

72° / 47°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 72° 47°

