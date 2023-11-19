We will see scattered rain and storm chances pretty much all day.

Afternoon temps will climb into the upper-50’s to low-60’s with strong south winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Strong to severe storms possible tonight. The highest threat for severe weather will be after midnight and before sunrise Monday morning.

After that we will see lingering rain on Tuesday.

We will see nice weather as we head through Thanksgiving, but after that get ready for the cold… and for some parts of Oklahoma… some snow possible.

Stay-tuned.